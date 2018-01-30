Kings coach Dave Joerger to miss tonight's game in New Orleans

Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. (PHOTO: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

Kings coach Dave Joerger will not coach Tuesday’s game in New Orleans and has returned home to Sacramento after experiencing light-headedness two days ago in San Antonio.

Joerger, 43, left the team on Monday and returned to Sacramento where he underwent a comprehensive medical evaluation by team physicians, where it was concluded he was in fine health.

The team said Joerger will resume his head coaching duties sometime in the next week. The Kings will host the Warriors on Friday, the first of three games in four nights – all in Sacramento.

Head Assistant Coach Elston Turner will take over the coaching reigns in Joerger’s absence tonight when the Kings conclude a six-game road trip in New Orleans.

Turner took over the coaching duties in San Antonio last Sunday after Joerger experienced some dizziness and collapsed to one knee just a few minutes into the first quarter. Joerger was seated on the Kings bench when he jumped up to his feet, yelling out to his players on the floor, before spinning back around to take a knee in front of Pete Youngman, the Kings’ Director of Sports Medicine, who walked him off the floor back to the locker room.

After the 113-98 loss to the Spurs, Turner said Joerger was doing OK.

“He’s alright,” Turner told reporters. “Sometimes when you stand up real fast from a sitting position, you get a little bit light-headed; and that’s what happened.”

Joerger is in his second season with Sacramento after signing a four-year deal. This past summer, the Kings picked up and guaranteed his fourth year of the contract, which runs through the 2019-20 season.



