Kings Draft Workout: Corey Sanders - Rutgers Guard
Following his pre-draft workout in Sacramento, Rutgers guard Corey Sanders talks about his impressions of the Kings and the tough decision he's facing whether to remain draft eligible, or return to college for his junior season.
KXTV 4:37 PM. PDT May 22, 2017
