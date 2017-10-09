Kings drop third straight game of preseason to Trail Blazers

A view of the Sacramento Kings logo and basketball before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Kings at the American Airlines Center. (PHOTO: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Kings' rookie Justin Jackson scored a game-high 16 points for Sacramento, who dropped their third straight preseason contest on Monday night to the Portland Trail Blazers 97-83.

Frank Mason and Skal Labissiere each chipped in 13 points a piece for the Kings, who drop to 1-3 in the exhibition season. Portland had five players finish in double-figures scoring led by Jusuf Nurkic with a team-high 16-points and Damian Lillard had 14 points.

For the second time this week, Dave Joerger rested his veteran players after Sunday's loss to the Lakers in Las Vegas. The Kings coach rested Garrett Temple, Vince Carter, Zach Randolph, Kosta Koufos and George Hill.

Top-rookie De'Aaron Fox, who suffered a bruised lower back in Sunday's game against Los Angeles, did not play Monday night. He underwent a precautionary x-ray Monday morning on his back but the results came back negative. He's listed as day-to-day.

The Kings will conclude the preseason schedule this week with a back-to-back scenario on Thursday in Los Angeles against the Clippers, followed by Friday's contest on Friday night against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Follow Sean Cunningham on Twitter: @SeanCunningham

© 2017 KXTV-TV