Kings extend contracts for Divac, Joerger through 2020

The Sacramento Kings has extended contracts for both its General Manager Vlade Divac and Head Coach Dave Joerger, keeping both of them through the 2019-2020 season. (Photo: Sacramento Kings, 2016 NBAE)

The Sacramento Kings has extended contracts for both its General Manager Vlade Divac and Head Coach Dave Joerger, keeping both of them through the 2019-2020 season.

Kings officials made the announcement Wednesday, noting their excitement to keep the pair a part of the organization. Divac, too, was happy about the announcement.

“Together, from ownership to the front office to Dave and his team, we’re unified in our vision for the future of this franchise,” Divac wrote in the announcement. “I look forward to the hard work and fun ahead as we strive to make Sacramento proud.”

Divac enters his third year as the team’s GM after taking over the position during the 2015-2016 season.

Hired in May 2016, Joerger is looking toward the future of the team and working more closely with a team he has bonded with.

“It is a great time to be in Sacramento and I’m thrilled by the opportunity to continue working alongside Vlade and the entire Kings organization,” Joerger said. “Together, we are bonded as a group focused on working hard and developing our team.”

© 2017 KXTV-TV