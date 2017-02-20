Kings GM Vlade Divac on why he traded DeMarcus Cousins to Pelicans

Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac discusses his decision to trade All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans and why the All-Star break was the best time to pull the trigger on the franchise changing move.

KXTV 1:56 PM. PST February 20, 2017

