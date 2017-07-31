Kings hire Brandon Williams as assistant GM

A view of the Sacramento Kings logo and basketball before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Kings at the American Airlines Center. (PHOTO: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Sacramento Kings have hired Brandon Williams as their assistant general manager.

General manager Vlade Divac said Sunday that Williams brings the organization a deep knowledge of player development and basketball operations, along with legal skills.

Williams spent the past four seasons as an executive with Philadelphia, most recently serving as vice president of basketball administration and general manager of the NBA G-League's Delaware 87ers.

Williams previously spent nine seasons in the league office as director of NBA player development and associate vice president of basketball operations. He also has a law degree from Rutgers.

