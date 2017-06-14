Kings host College Player of the Year Frank Mason for second pre-draft workout

(Photo: Cunningham, Sean)

The Sacramento Kings hosted a second pre-draft workout on Wednesday with last season’s National College Player of the Year – Kansas’ point guard Frank Mason III.

The former Jayhawk concluded his workout with five other draft hopefuls by demonstrating his incredible leaping ability.

Mason stands only 5-foot-11 inches and since he began playing basketball, he’s heard critics knock his size. Perhaps enough was enough, because Mason captured the attention of everyone inside the Kings training facility as he soared through the air - finishing various alley-oops and dunking several more from off the backboard.

Mason, who worked out with Sacramento previously on May 30, is expected to be a late first round pick or even possibly early in the second round of next Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Sacramento holds the fifth and 10th pick in the draft’s first round. They also presently hold the 34th overall selection, which is early in the second round.

The Kings are Mason’s second team to bring him back for a draft workout. He had previously spent two workouts with the Orlando Magic. In the second round, Orlando will pick one position higher than Sacramento at No. 33.

Mason’s return trip to Sacramento marked his 10th workout in the pre-draft process. He’ll visit with San Antonio, Charlotte and Philadelphia before draft day.

Upon arriving in Sacramento on Tuesday, Mason caught the attention of social media for inviting a Jayhawks fan to meet him at his downtown hotel. The fan tweeted Mason telling him that his son was a huge Kansas fan.

“I was really excited about having a few Jayhawks fans out here and I love kids, honestly,” Mason said. “I think it was pretty cool to just hangout with him for a few.”

Mason said if he didn’t need his rest before Wednesday’s workout, he would have liked to have taken the fan to lunch. He may have a second chance should he be on the board when the Kings selection comes up next Thursday.

I'm in Sacramento right now, I would love to meet him. 😊 https://t.co/JqKQfRnUvu — Frank Mason (@FrankMason0) June 14, 2017

Come over to the Hyatt https://t.co/Qh0odzGrjY — Frank Mason (@FrankMason0) June 14, 2017

My boy cooper 😊 pic.twitter.com/vBYYEKs5MA — Frank Mason (@FrankMason0) June 14, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV