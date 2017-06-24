Kings introduce draft picks at Saturday press conference
Kings draft picks De'Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles and Frank Mason III are introduced to the Sacramento media by general manager Vlade Divac and coach Dave Joerger at a press conference on Saturday afternoon at the Golden 1 Center.
KXTV 7:49 PM. PDT June 24, 2017
