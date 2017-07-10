Kings introduce George Hill, Zach Randolph and Vince Carter in Las Vegas

The newest additions to the Sacramento Kings roster, Vince Carter, George Hill and Zach Randolph, were introduced by general manager Vlade Divac at a Monday afternoon press conference at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

KXTV 5:10 PM. PDT July 10, 2017

