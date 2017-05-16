KXTV
Close

Sacramento Kings land 5th and 10th picks in NBA Draft Lottery

Scott Perry, the new Kings' vice president of basketball operations, talks to ABC10's Sean Cunningham and Pierre Noujaim about the team's successful day at the NBA Draft Lottery and the options that exist with the fifth and 10th picks that they presently hold in next month's draft.

Nick Wilder, KXTV 11:34 PM. PDT May 16, 2017

The Sacramento Kings made some noise during the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday night, moving up to land the No. 5 pick while also grabbing the No. 10 pick in the upcoming draft. 

The Kings, who were originally slotted to pick No. 8 prior to the lottery, moved all the way up to No. 3. However, due to a previous trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, they had to swap the No. 3 pick with the No. 5 pick. The No. 10 pick will come from the New Orleans Pelicans via the DeMarcus Cousins trade. 

"We are pleased with the outcome tonight and excited to have secured two top 10 picks in a very strong draft. We’re in a great position to improve our team and we look forward to the draft this summer," Sacramento Kings General Manager Vlade Divac said in a statement. 

This marks the first time the Kings moved up in the lottery since 1989 when they selected Pervis Ellison No. 1 overall. It's also the first time in franchise history that Sacramento will hold two draft picks in the top 10.

The NBA Draft will be held on June 22 in Brooklyn, New York.

The complete draft order: 

1. Boston Celtics

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Phoenix Suns

5. Sacramento Kings

6. Orlando Magic

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

8. New York Knicks

9. Dallas Mavericks

10. Sacramento Kings 

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Detroit Pistons

13. Denver Nuggets

14. Miami Heat

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories