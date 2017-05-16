Sacramento Kings land 5th and 10th picks in NBA Draft Lottery

Sacramento Kings former center Vlade Divac speaks with the press after being named Vice President of Basketball and Franchise operations at Sleep Train Arena. (Photo: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports)

The Sacramento Kings made some noise during the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday night, moving up to land the No. 5 pick while also grabbing the No. 10 pick in the upcoming draft.

The Kings, who were originally slotted to pick No. 8 prior to the lottery, moved all the way up to No. 3. However, due to a previous trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, they had to swap the No. 3 pick with the No. 5 pick. The No. 10 pick will come from the New Orleans Pelicans via the DeMarcus Cousins trade.

"We are pleased with the outcome tonight and excited to have secured two top 10 picks in a very strong draft. We’re in a great position to improve our team and we look forward to the draft this summer," Sacramento Kings General Manager Vlade Divac said in a statement.

This marks the first time the Kings moved up in the lottery since 1989 when they selected Pervis Ellison No. 1 overall. It's also the first time in franchise history that Sacramento will hold two draft picks in the top 10.

The NBA Draft will be held on June 22 in Brooklyn, New York.

The complete draft order:

1. Boston Celtics

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Phoenix Suns

5. Sacramento Kings

6. Orlando Magic

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

8. New York Knicks

9. Dallas Mavericks

10. Sacramento Kings

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Detroit Pistons

13. Denver Nuggets

14. Miami Heat

© 2017 KXTV-TV