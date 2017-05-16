Kings new VP Scott Perry talks to ABC10 about NBA draft lottery

Scott Perry, the new Kings' vice president of basketball operations, talks to ABC10's Sean Cunningham and Pierre Noujaim about the team's successful day at the NBA Draft Lottery and the options that exist with the fifth and 10th picks that they presently hold in next month's draft.

KXTV 11:31 PM. PDT May 16, 2017

