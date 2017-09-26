Kings open Training Camp focused on team philosophy

A view of the Sacramento Kings logo and basketball before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Kings at the American Airlines Center. (PHOTO: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Members of the Sacramento media walked into an empty gym on the first day of NBA Training Camp at the Kings practice facility inside the Golden 1 Center.

Tuesday's morning practice was non-contact, allowing the team to focus on drills and establish what it wants to be for now and in the future.

"It's not so much about the X's and O's as it is how we go about our business," said second-year head coach Dave Joerger.

The Kings will have full practices closed off to the media throughout the week.

With a core of young players, 10 of which are entering their first or second NBA season, Joerger anticipates his team playing fast. While in Memphis Joerger coached Zach Randolph and Vince Carter, who are entering their 17th and 20th NBA seasons respectively, and the veteran additions will help his many rookies transition to the NBA.

"They [Randolph and Carter] see the same things I do and they're proactive in coaching guys up,"Joerger said.

"These guys are asking a lot of questions, very attentive and that's what you want from young guys," said Carter, of his younger teammates. "What you ask of young guys is just humble yourself, sit back and learn, ask questions and I think that's how I think you get better faster."

Even eight-year veteran Garrett Temple, who is going into his second season with the Kings, plans on picking the veterans' brains.

"I'm going to learn from Vince Carter about how to be a leader. I'm going to learn from Z-Bo [Randolph]. I'm going to continue to learn from Kosta [Koufus] and George [Georgios Papagiannis]," Temple said.

The Kings will have their first test on October 2 when they host the San Antonio Spurs for their first of six preseason games. While Joerger used the team's first time on the court together as an opportunity to emphasize communication and leadership, there's another intangible he's demanding from his players.

"One thing he [Joerger] said is he can't teach heart and go get 'em. He can't teach that so if you don't have that you won't be on this team long let alone in the NBA," Temple said.

Follow Lina Washington on Twitter: @LWashingtonTV













© 2017 KXTV-TV