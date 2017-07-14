Kings receive future picks, cash from Knicks for executive Scott Perry

Dec 7, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; A view of the Sacramento Kings logo and basketball before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento Kings have received a future 2019 second round pick and cash considerations from the New York Knicks for Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Scott Perry, according to General Manager Vlade Divac.

The official announcement came in on Friday afternoon and Perry will reportedly sign a multi-year deal to become the new General Manager of the Knicks.

Perry had a short tenure in Sacramento, joining the team in April, but in that span he's leaving the organization in great shape.

People across the NBA community have praised the Kings for having an impressive off-season, which includes the 2017 draft class and veteran free agent signees.

