Kings reportedly decline extending Ben McLemore, becomes free agent

Ben McLemore will now be an unrestricted free agent after the Sacramento Kings have reportedly decided to decline the shooting guard's fourth-year qualifying offer.

McLemore was eligible, but the Kings did not agree to any terms before the October 31, 2016 deadline. If they extended him then it would've made McLemore a restricted free agent, which would've gave the Kings an opportunity to match other offer sheets.

The 24-year-old has been with the Kings his entire career.

Since his rookie season in 2013-14, McLemore's career averages over four seasons via ESPN are 9.4 points per game, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting nearly 42 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point in about 26 minutes per game.

Though last season he shot a career-high 38 percent from three-point, he played a career-low 61 games due to nagging injuries.

McLemore has shown promise in stretches, but being a young guard with potential should command much interest in free agency.

