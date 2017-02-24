Kings rookie George Papagiannis enjoying the grind of the D-League with Reno

Appearing with the D-League's Reno Bighorns in their first time playing in Sacramento's Golden 1 Center, Kings rookie center George Papagiannis talks about his experience, getting a win after trailing by 25 points and seeing his NBA teammates support him.

KXTV 10:35 PM. PST February 24, 2017

