Kings rookies De'Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson on hometown Houston
Sacramento Kings rookies De'Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson, who both reside and grew up in Houston, talk about the relief efforts, how their families have been affected, plans for a charity basketball game and the community coming together.
KXTV 5:56 PM. PDT August 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Officer-involved shooting blocks off part of Auburn Boulevard
-
Crews battling fire in Butte County
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Orangevale mother shares important message after son commits suicide
-
Suspects being arrested after three officers shot in Sacramento
-
Roseville teacher's corpse flower faces critical flaw
-
How safe is the American River after E. coli found?
-
Lawmaker in California pushing for 'robot tax'
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Farmstead searched in murder of Savanna Greywind
More Stories
-
Deputy killed, two officers injured in shootingAug 30, 2017, 12:25 p.m.
-
21-year veteran of Sheriff's Department killed in…Aug 30, 2017, 4:23 p.m.
-
What to know about the hotel where one officer was…Aug 30, 2017, 4:15 p.m.