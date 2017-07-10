KXTV
Kings sign veteran power forward Zach Randolph

Staff , KXTV 2:53 PM. PDT July 10, 2017

Sacramento Kings have officially signed former Memphis Grizzlies power forward Zach Randolph, according to an announcement made by General Manager Vlade Divac on Monday.

The 16-year veteran has been a two-time All-Star and was the recipient of the NBA's Most Improved Award in 2004.

The man known as "Z-Bo" joins the Kings after spending the last eight years in Memphis and in that span the now 35-year-old helped the Grizzlies reach seven playoff appearances, including a Western Conference Finals berth in 2013.

During the 2016-17 season, Randolph played in 73 games and averaged 14 points per game, 8.2 rebounds and almost two assists in about 25 minutes of action -- mostly off the bench.

Randolph along with fellow veteran signee Vince Carter are joining a team with familiar faces around the organization, especially at head coach with Dave Joerger who coached in Memphis before Sacramento.

