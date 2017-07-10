Kings sign veteran power forward Zach Randolph

Oct 11, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph reacts after a call during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Sacramento Kings have officially signed former Memphis Grizzlies power forward Zach Randolph, according to an announcement made by General Manager Vlade Divac on Monday.

The 16-year veteran has been a two-time All-Star and was the recipient of the NBA's Most Improved Award in 2004.

The man known as "Z-Bo" joins the Kings after spending the last eight years in Memphis and in that span the now 35-year-old helped the Grizzlies reach seven playoff appearances, including a Western Conference Finals berth in 2013.

During the 2016-17 season, Randolph played in 73 games and averaged 14 points per game, 8.2 rebounds and almost two assists in about 25 minutes of action -- mostly off the bench.

Randolph along with fellow veteran signee Vince Carter are joining a team with familiar faces around the organization, especially at head coach with Dave Joerger who coached in Memphis before Sacramento.

Kings GM Vlade Divac will introduce free agent signings George Hill, Zach Randolph and Vince Carter today in Vegas before game with Lakers — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 10, 2017

Kings have officially announced the signings of free agents George Hill, Zach Randolph and Vince Carter. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 10, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV