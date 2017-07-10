Kings sign veterans Vince Carter, Zach Randolph and George Hill

Feb 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph (50) and guard Vince Carter (15) in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Sacramento Kings have officially signed veterans Vince Carter, Zach Randolph and George Hill, according to an announcement made by General Manager Vlade Divac on Monday.

Vince Carter is entering his 20th NBA season and has accomplished a lot-- Eight-time All-Star, Olympic Gold medalist, Rookie of the Year, Slam Dunk Champion and the list goes on.

The future Hall-of-Fame shooting guard spent the last three seasons in Memphis. In 2016-17, he averaged eight points per game, almost two assists and three rebounds playing in 73 games in about 25 minutes of action.

Zach Randolph is a 16-year veteran who has been a two-time All-Star and was the recipient of the NBA's Most Improved Award in 2004.

The man known as "Z-Bo" joins the Kings after spending the last eight years in Memphis and in that span the now 35-year-old helped the Grizzlies reach seven playoff appearances, including a Western Conference Finals berth in 2013.

During the 2016-17 season, the power forward played in 73 games and averaged 14 points per game, 8.2 rebounds and almost two assists in about 25 minutes of action -- mostly off the bench.

Randolph along with fellow veteran signee Carter are joining a team with familiar faces around the organization, especially at head coach with Dave Joerger who coached in Memphis before Sacramento.

George Hill is going on his 10th NBA season and averaged a career high in points (16.9) last year.

The point guard started his career playing for Greg Popovich in San Antonio, then played for the Indiana Pacers who had back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals berths in 2013 and 2014.

