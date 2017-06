Feb 8, 2017; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) celebrates against the Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center. The Kings defeated the Celtics 108-92. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)

The Sacramento Kings announced that they have released Anthony Tolliver, according to General Manager Vlade Divac.

The decision about the hybrid forward came in on Thursday afternoon.

During the 2016-17 season, the eight-year veteran played in 65 games for the Kings and averaged 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in about 23 minutes per game.

