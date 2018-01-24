NBA All-Star: Kings' Hield, Bogdanovic selected to Rising Stars game

Nov 25, 2017; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) and guard Buddy Hield (24) celebrate after scoring against the LA Clippers during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports)

Sacramento Kings (14-33) have not had much to celebrate this season, but fans can rejoice with two players heading to All-Star weekend 2018 in Los Angeles.

The NBA announced Wednesday that shooting guards Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic were selected to compete on the World Team roster in the Mountain Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game.

Hield makes his second-straight appearance after being selected as a rookie last season.

During his sophomore season, Hield averaged 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and nearly two assists in 24 minutes per game; he also currently ranks sixth in three-point percentage in the NBA.

Bogdanovic is enjoying an under-the-radar rookie season, holding averages of 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and three assists. He's shooting 48 percent from the field, 39 percent from three-point and nearly 83 percent from the free-throw line.

Other players selected to the game include Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball, Boston Celtics duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen, and New York Knicks' Frank Ntilikina.

You may notice one name not mentioned.

Kings' De'Aaron Fox, who was picked No. 5 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, did not make the U.S. team Rising Stars roster.

Though Fox is listed as day-to-day with an injury, he's averaged 10.4 points, a team-leading 4.3 assists in 26.5 minutes of action as a rookie.

Eleven players in Kings history have participated in this game. The last one was Isaiah Thomas in 2013, but DeMarcus Cousins, Tyreke Evans, Hedo Turkoglu and Jason Williams are among a few others.

