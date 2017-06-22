Player Profile: Kings No. 5 draft selection De'Aaron Fox

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; De'Aaron Fox (Kentucky) is introduced as the number five overall pick to the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Sacramento Kings selected De'Aaron Fox with their fifth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The 19-year-old point guard played one season at the University of Kentucky leading the Wildcats to a 32-6 record along with an NCAA Tournament berth - losing in the Elite Eight by two points against North Carolina.

De’Aaron Fox took his game to Times Square, and no one could stop him #BRmag pic.twitter.com/KzAlsywe5Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2017

During his freshman campaign, Fox averaged 16.7 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals in nearly 30 minutes of action.

A lot of analysts have said Fox's best performance was his 39-point outburst against UCLA in the NCAA Tournament, outperforming his counterpart Lonzo Ball in their second head-to-head matchup. Ball was drafted No. 2 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Fox's NBA Draft Combine measurements placed him at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, with a 6'6" wingspan and a standing reach of 8'4".

The only pre-draft workouts that Fox went on were for the Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Lakers and the hometown Sacramento Kings.

The versatile guard has been praised for his blazing speed and defensive prowess.

Fox is as close to a complete player as their is in this draft, but there has been one constant criticism: Shooting. Though he shot nearly 48 percent from the field, his dismal 24 percent three-point percentage.

But despite those critiques if you're wondering who the city has drafted, hear it from the man himself via Bleacher Report:

“I didn’t even know I was that fast until Coach Cal kept making me run…”



🗣 De’Aaron Fox is FAST #BRmag https://t.co/yWtQTGO0S3 pic.twitter.com/oDkY2ka30r — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2017

Welcome to Sac.

