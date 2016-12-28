Blazers snap 6-game losing streak with 102-89 win over Kings

Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu (8) reacts after dunking over Sacramento Kings in the first half at Moda Center. PHOTO: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - CJ McCollum scored 20 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 102-89 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Meyers Leonard added 16 off the bench for the Blazers, playing without leading scorer Damian Lillard for the second straight game because of a sprained left ankle.

DeMarcus Cousins scored 28 points but the Kings had their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Kings trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half but Cousins made a pair of free throws that pulled Sacramento within 85-76 with 5:50 left. The Kings couldn't get any closer and Portland extended the lead to 90-78 on Maurice Harkless' 3-pointer.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.