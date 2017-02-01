Report: Kings' Matt Barnes turns himself in to police on assault charges

Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) reacts to a play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. The Grizzlies defeated the Kings 112-98. PHOTO: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes turned himself in to police Wednesday to face misdemeanor assault charges from an alleged New York City nightclub brawl in December, according to WABC.

Barnes is accused of choking a woman and two others who tried to intervene at a nightclub in Chelsea, New York.

Barnes reported Wednesday to the 10th Precinct in Chelsea and received a desk appearance ticket for third-degree misdemeanor assault. He will now have to appear in court at a later unknown date.

The forward and his attorney Alex Spiro continue to deny the allegations while cooperating with law enforcement.

Kings' All-Star DeMarcus Cousins was also allegedly involved in the incident, but reportedly isn't expected to be charged.

Copyright 2016 KXTV