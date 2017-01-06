Rivers scores 24, Clippers top Kings 106-98

Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers (25) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. PHOTO: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Austin Rivers scored 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers won their third straight game by defeating the Sacramento Kings 106-98 on Friday night.

Rivers made four 3-pointers and the Clippers hit 13 overall in beating the Kings for the ninth straight time in Sacramento. Los Angeles hit five 3s in the fourth quarter, when it outscored the Kings 31-25.

J.J. Redick drained five 3s and scored 20 points for the Clippers. DeAndre Jordan had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Chris Paul added 14 points and 12 assists.

Paul made six free throws in the final minute to secure the victory. He missed the previous four games and seven of the past eight with a left hamstring injury.

The Clippers won for the third time in nine games.

DeMarcus Cousins had 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings.









Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.