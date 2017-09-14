On Thursday, the Kings revealed a new black court design that reflects the design elements of the organization's global marks. This will include new logos specific to India and China. (Photo: Sacramento Kings)

If you're a Sacramento Kings fan or plan on visiting the Golden 1 Center then get ready to see three different court designs during the 2017-18 season, said the team in a press release.

On Thursday, the Kings revealed a new black court design that reflects the design elements of the organization's global marks. This will include new logos specific to India and China.

A Kings crown featuring the team’s name in Hindi or Mandarin will be added on the floor. This custom floor will also be used throughout the season when the team wears its Global Uniforms at home games.

The Kings three courts this season will be last year's purple hardwood design, the unveiled black court during games with global themes, and a third court will debut after the team announces its fourth uniform.

