Sacramento Kings waive veteran guard Arron Afflalo

Feb 14, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson (6) during a NBA basketball game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Sacramento Kings have decided to waive Arron Afflalo, according to General Manager Vlade Divac on Friday afternoon.

The versatile guard/forward played 61 games during the 2016-17 season and started in 45.

The 10-year vetern averaged 8.4 points per game, two rebounds, 1.3 assists in about 26 minutes of action. Afflalo shot 44 percent from the field, 41 percent from three and almost 90 percent from the free-throw line.

