Source: Sacramento Kings deal DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Kings have dramatically altered their franchise by sending their three-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.
According to multiple sources, the 26-year-old Cousins, along with Omri Casspi, was shipped to New Orleans in exchange for 2016 first-round draft pick Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and a 2017 first and second-round draft pick.
The 2017 first-round draft pick is a top-three protected pick, according to a source.
The sources spoke to ABC10 on the condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet announced by either team.
Cousins, who ranks fourth in the league in scoring, appeared in his third All-Star game on Sunday night in New Orleans and met with reporters following the game. At that time, news of the trade had not yet broken but there were rumors of his name being linked to the Pelicans in trade discussions. He told reporters that he had not heard from Kings management.
