Source: Sacramento Kings deal DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans

DeMarcus Cousins of the Sacramento Kings at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. (PHOTO: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Kings have dramatically altered their franchise by sending their three-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

According to multiple sources, the 26-year-old Cousins, along with Omri Casspi, was shipped to New Orleans in exchange for 2016 first-round draft pick Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and a 2017 first and second-round draft pick.

The 2017 first-round draft pick is a top-three protected pick, according to a source.

The sources spoke to ABC10 on the condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet announced by either team.

Cousins, who ranks fourth in the league in scoring, appeared in his third All-Star game on Sunday night in New Orleans and met with reporters following the game. At that time, news of the trade had not yet broken but there were rumors of his name being linked to the Pelicans in trade discussions. He told reporters that he had not heard from Kings management.

"If that's what happens, it happens," Cousins told reporters. "I'm happy. If it happens, that's a decision they make."

Cousins met with friends and family from his hometown of Mobile, Alabama located two-hours away from New Orleans and then left to the airport with a police escort. It was during that ride where he learned that he was being traded from Sacramento, according to a source.

The trade comes just a few weeks after general manager Vlade Divac told ESPN that he was not trading Cousins, following a meeting with his representation.

Divac and Cousins representation had previously talked about a maximum contract extension worth more than $200 million under the new designated-player exception in the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement.

After landing in New Orleans last Thursday for All-Star weekend, Cousins told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that he was happy in Sacramento and said the extension with the Kings would get done.

Cousins is arguably considered to be the best big-man in the NBA. Sending him to the Pelicans pairs him with Anthony Davis, who is also believed to be one of the the league's best big-men. Davis was awarded the MVP award in Sunday's game after scoring an All-Star record 52 points.

The Pelicans acquire Cousins who is having a banner season - averaging a career-best 27.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He's also solidified himself as a three-point threat, shooting 35-percent from distance. He has one-year remaining on his current deal.

In Sunday's All-Star game, Cousins appeared on the West's bench for all but two minutes of the contest. He finished with three points in the West's 192-182 win over the East All-Stars.

Hield comes to Sacramento as a rookie and is averaging 8.6 points and 2.9 rebounds. He was selected sixth overall in last year's NBA Draft after a stellar career at Oklahoma.

The trade also reunites the Kings with Evans, who won the Rookie of the Year award in Sacramento in 2009. He is in the midst of his eighth season and averaging a career-low 9.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest. He's played on a minutes restriction since coming back from a knee injury.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical was first to report the trade.

