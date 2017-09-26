Temple talks first day of Kings training camp, veteran leadership
Garrett Temple talks about the opening of training camp in Sacramento on Tuesday, the learning process for the young players, providing veteran leadership and his Kings wanting to be an up-tempo team.
KXTV 2:42 PM. PDT September 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
How accurate is "The Good Doctor" regarding autism?
-
Sacramento high schools share policies on students taking knee during anthem
-
Community members express concerns about proposed homeless shelter in North Sacramento
-
Former NFL player, Sacramento native Ralph DeLoach talks Trump, NFL protests
-
The Most Colorado Thing: Some weed for a scratch
-
VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand for the National Anthem?
-
Sacramento is home for 2 Albino deer
-
Hundreds gather at State Capitol for National Day of Remembrance for Parents of Murder Victims
-
Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions
-
Man killed in prison riot
More Stories
-
Baby left on side of Oklahoma freeway in car seat with cashSep 26, 2017, 9:37 a.m.
-
College campus reopens after armed suspect arrestedSep 26, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
-
Friday Night Kneeling: Policies for area high school…Sep 25, 2017, 5:35 p.m.