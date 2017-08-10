The turbulent times of Kings forward Zach Randolph

Oct 11, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph reacts after a call during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Sacramento Kings' recent free-agent signee Zach Randolph has been arrested on a felony charge of marijuana possession with intent to sell, according to police.

On Wednesday night in South Los Angeles, police encountered a group blocking a street, drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and playing loud music at Nickerson Gardens in Watts. Randolph, along with another man, were arrested in the disturbance and his bail was set at $20,000.

This isn't the first time the 16-year NBA veteran has had a run-in with the law or dealt with serious allegations.

Starting in high school he did two stints in juvenile hall, one of which included a stint for robbery, according to Bleacher Report.

As a rookie in the NBA during the 2001-02 season, Randolph was arrested for underage drinking. He was still 20 years old at the time.

During a 2003 practice as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, infamously nicknamed the "Jail Blazers,” Randolph punched teammate Ruben Patterson in the face and was eventually suspended for the altercation. Also that same year, Randolph was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana.

His Trail Blazers incidents didn't end there, he was pulled over by Portland police for racing in 2006. Though the charge was dropped he was also sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a stripper.

While playing for the L.A. Clippers in 2009, Randolph was arrested by California Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving under the influence. The charge was later reduced to one count of reckless driving and he served a two-game suspension from the NBA.

He also made headlines in 2010, while playing in Memphis, after a friend of his was pulled over by Indianapolis police who found marijuana in a car registered under the NBA star's name (he was not in the car at the time). Police pulled the car over after getting a "tip" that Randolph was possibly in connection with drug dealers, which he adamantly denied.

Randolph holds career averages of 16.8 points and 9.3 rebounds and just signed a two-year $24 million deal with the Kings in July.

So, what does this mean for him and the Kings moving forward?

It's early in the process, so there's scarce information on what legal or professional punishment he could face.

The Kings have since released a statement only saying "We are aware of the situation. We have no further comment at this time."

