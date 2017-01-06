Ty Lawson on Kings loss to Clippers and defending the perimeter

Sacramento Kings point guard Ty Lawson talks about Friday's 106-98 loss at home to the Los Angeles Clippers, the team's inability to guard the perimeter and being inserted into the starting five alongside Darren Collison.

KXTV 11:46 PM. PST January 06, 2017

