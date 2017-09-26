Vince Carter embracing leadership role for Kings, ready to contribute
Following the first practice session of Kings training camp, Vince Carter talks about embracing his role on the team, what he's hoping to bring to Sacramento and maintaining his conditioning entering his 20th NBA season.
KXTV 2:31 PM. PDT September 26, 2017
