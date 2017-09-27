Vlade Divac and Dave Joerger talk about contract extensions with Sacramento Kings
Head coach Dave Joerger and general manager Vlade Divac speak at a press conference on Wednesday about receiving contract extensions with the Sacramento Kings which run 2019-20 season.
KXTV 1:33 PM. PDT September 27, 2017
