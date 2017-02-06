Wade scores 31, Bulls blow big lead but hold off Kings

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) drives to the basket during the third quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. The Chicago Bulls defeated the Sacramento Kings 112-107. PHOTO: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Dwyane Wade scored 31 points, including the final seven for Chicago to help the Bulls hold off the Sacramento Kings 112-107 on Monday night.

After the Bulls squandered a 27-point lead in the second half, Wade hit a tiebreaking 20-footer to put them ahead for good, 109-107, with 13 seconds left. Then he stole the inbounds pass following a timeout and went the length of the court for a dunk to make it a four-point lead.

Wade added a free throw with a second to play following the second technical foul of the night on a furious DeMarcus Cousins, who thought he was fouled on a 3-point attempt.

Cousins was ejected after picking up his 16th technical of the season, a total that triggers an automatic one-game suspension.

Michael Carter-Williams had 21 points for the Bulls, and Robin Lopez scored 17. Jerian Grant added 13 points as Chicago won its second straight and third in four games.





