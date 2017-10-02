Young Kings shine in 106-100 preseason win over Spurs

Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) pushes the ball up the court against San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. (PHOTO: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports)

Rookie Frank Mason III led the new-look Kings with 17 points and six rebounds in their 106-100 preseason win at home against the Spurs.

De'Aaron Fox, another rookie that's garnering national attention, scored in his first possession after checking in in the first quarter. Fox finished with 16 points and four rebounds.

Second-year head coach Dave Joerger had a veteran starting line up with Vince Carter, Zach Randolph, Kosta Koufos, Garrett Temple, and George Hill.

The Kings will travel to San Antonio for their second preseason game on Friday and continue their road trip on Sunday in Las Vegas where they will take on Lonzo Ball and the Lakers on national television.

