Spurs' Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 2 vs Warriors

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after an injury during the third quarter in game one of the Western conference finalS against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. (PHOTO: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has ruled Kawhi Leonard out for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Popovich said Monday that, "Obviously, he won't play tomorrow."

Leonard left Game 1 on Sunday after re-injuring his tender left ankle in the third quarter when Warriors center Zaza Pachulia's foot slid under Leonard's following a jumper by the All-Star forward.

Leonard didn't return, giving Golden State an opening for an 18-0 run and a 113-111 comeback victory.

Leonard scored 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting in nearly 24 minutes to go with eight rebounds and three assists. He made all 11 of his free throws.

