Spurs' Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 2 vs Warriors

KXTV 4:27 PM. PDT May 15, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has ruled Kawhi Leonard out for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
 
Popovich said Monday that, "Obviously, he won't play tomorrow."
 
Leonard left Game 1 on Sunday after re-injuring his tender left ankle in the third quarter when Warriors center Zaza Pachulia's foot slid under Leonard's following a jumper by the All-Star forward.
 
Leonard didn't return, giving Golden State an opening for an 18-0 run and a 113-111 comeback victory.
 
Leonard scored 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting in nearly 24 minutes to go with eight rebounds and three assists. He made all 11 of his free throws.

