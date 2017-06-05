Steph Curry decided to take a nap during Game 2 and the internet wasn't happy

OAKLAND - Early in the fourth quarter of Golden State's dominating Game 2 win over Cleveland Sunday, Steph Curry decided to catch a quick nap.
Cameras caught Curry laying down at the end of the Warriors' bench with a towel over his face:
Steph's sleep pic.twitter.com/IjjVHnVjSZ— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2017
Perhaps he was really tired, or perhaps he was trying to throw shade at the Cavaliers, who lost, 132-113.
Regardless of Curry's intent, the internet was not pleased:
DISRESPECTFUL— Felix Castaneda II (@SkipCastaneda) June 5, 2017
I hope they lose in 7!!
Warriors so disrespectful Steph Curry taking a nap in the NBA finals pic.twitter.com/H0dIAJz01c— Gee (@Lilgeeeeee) June 5, 2017
Steph Curry laying on the sideline w a towel not watching the game, who the hell does he think he is? So disrespectful and can't stand him— Ryan Alexander (@Alexander_Ryan3) June 5, 2017
Steph Curry is just straight disrespectful to the game, seriously laying down during the game..— Dave Neale (@dneale20) June 5, 2017
Steph Curry sleeping on the bench during a finals game is the most disrespectful thing i've seen in a finals series lol— AD (@ADjordjevic_44) June 5, 2017
