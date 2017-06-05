Steph Curry decided to take a nap during Game 2 and the internet wasn't happy

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half in Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 4, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

OAKLAND - Early in the fourth quarter of Golden State's dominating Game 2 win over Cleveland Sunday, Steph Curry decided to catch a quick nap.

Cameras caught Curry laying down at the end of the Warriors' bench with a towel over his face:

Perhaps he was really tired, or perhaps he was trying to throw shade at the Cavaliers, who lost, 132-113.

Regardless of Curry's intent, the internet was not pleased:

DISRESPECTFUL

I hope they lose in 7!! — Felix Castaneda II (@SkipCastaneda) June 5, 2017

Warriors so disrespectful Steph Curry taking a nap in the NBA finals pic.twitter.com/H0dIAJz01c — Gee (@Lilgeeeeee) June 5, 2017

Steph Curry laying on the sideline w a towel not watching the game, who the hell does he think he is? So disrespectful and can't stand him — Ryan Alexander (@Alexander_Ryan3) June 5, 2017

Steph Curry is just straight disrespectful to the game, seriously laying down during the game.. — Dave Neale (@dneale20) June 5, 2017

Steph Curry sleeping on the bench during a finals game is the most disrespectful thing i've seen in a finals series lol — AD (@ADjordjevic_44) June 5, 2017

