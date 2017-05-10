Warriors agree to 2-year lease extension in Oakland

Golden State Warriors fans celebrate their team's 2015 NBA Finals win in front of Oracle Arena on June 16, 2015 in Oakland, California. This is the first championship win for the Warriors since 1975. (PHOTO: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a two-year lease extension to remain at Oracle Arena in Oakland before a planned move to San Francisco for the 2019-20 season.

The Joint Powers Authority that controls the arena said Wednesday that the deal includes options that the team can exercise for up to three additional seasons in case the proposed move across the bay is delayed.

The deal includes an unspecified rent increase and must still be approved by the Oakland City Council and Alameda County officials.

