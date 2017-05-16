Warriors trounce Spurs without Leonard for 2-0 series lead

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) during the first quarter in game two of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs. (PHOTO: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Stephen Curry had 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in three quarters and the Golden State Warriors trounced on the Spurs missing Kawhi Leonard, running away from San Antonio for a 136-100 rout Tuesday night and 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Kevin Durant added 16 points and Draymond Green provided another strong all-around performance with 13 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Rookie Patrick McCaw had 18 points and five assists off the bench shooting 6 for 8 as Golden State earned its most lopsided victory of the playoffs to go to 10-0.

Jonathon Simmons scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half as the lone bright spot for the short-handed Spurs.

© 2017 Associated Press