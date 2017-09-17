Newgarden gives Team Penske a 15th IndyCar championship

September 17, 2017; Sonoma, CA, USA; IndyCar Series driver Josef Newgarden (2) celebrates winning the IndyCar Series championship during the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma at Sonoma Raceway. PHOTO: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) - Josef Newgarden won his first IndyCar championship by closing out the best year of his career as the top driver at Team Penske.

Newgarden turned in a nearly flawless performance Sunday at Sonoma Raceway to prevent his Penske teammates, as well as four-time champion Scott Dixon, from taking the title away from him. Penske driver Simon Pagenaud used pit strategy to win the race, but Newgarden finished second to win the title by 17 points.

Newgarden is only the second American in 11 years to win the IndyCar title.

The Tennessee driver held off Dixon, as well as teammates Pagenaud, Will Power and Helio Castroneves to win the championship. Of the five drivers mathematically eligible to win the title in the finale, four came from Penske.

