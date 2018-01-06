2,500-3,200 Cleveland Browns fans estimated for 'Perfect Season Parade'

CLEVELAND -- It's not quite the "1.3 million" who showed up for the Cleveland Cavaliers championship parade in 2016. But the 'Perfect Season Parade' commemorating the Cleveland Browns' 0-16 season appeared to draw a sizable crowd.

According to the Northeast Ohio Police Scanner, more than 2,000 pedestrians have already been estimated for the event, which is intended to protest the state of the franchise under owner Jimmy Haslam.

CLE: Perfect Season Parade kicking off. CPD Bike unit at the front. CPD Chopper estimates at least 2,000 pedestrians. More streaming in from Muni lot. — NE Ohio Scanner (@NEO_Scan) January 6, 2018

Cleveland Police later sent out a statement estimating between 2,500 and 3,200 Browns fans in attendance for the parade at its peak.

The event, organized by Granville, Ohio, resident Chris McNeil (@Reflog_18), has drawn criticism from multiple Browns players, including defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and defensive tackle Danny Shelton. On Saturday, the team released a statement regarding the parade, stating: “We greatly appreciate the passion of all our fans and we apologize to them for not making 2017 an enjoyable season. We certainly hear them and understand their frustration. Obviously, we want the same thing as our fans; winning results. We are committed to doing everything we can to improve and build them the type of team they most certainly deserve.”

Based on the size of the crowd and the responses, it appears Browns fans are making their voices heard.

