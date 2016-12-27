Derek Carr tweets surgery was a success

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has successfully made it through a surgery to repair his broken right leg that he hurt in Sunday's victory.
Initial estimates are he will miss six to eight weeks, which will cause him to miss the entire postseason. The Raiders will start Matt McGloin as they face the Broncos on Sunday with a chance to wrap up the AFC West and a first-round bye
