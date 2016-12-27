Derek Carr tweets surgery was a success

(Photo: Getty Images)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has successfully made it through a surgery to repair his broken right leg that he hurt in Sunday's victory.

Surgery couldn't have gone better! Received great news! Already started the recovery process!Thank you for all of your prayers as I heal up! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 27, 2016

Initial estimates are he will miss six to eight weeks, which will cause him to miss the entire postseason. The Raiders will start Matt McGloin as they face the Broncos on Sunday with a chance to wrap up the AFC West and a first-round bye

