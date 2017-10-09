QB Derek Carr expected to play this week for Raiders

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) poses for photos with fans before the start of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Coliseum. (PHOTO: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - Oakland quarterback Derek Carr is expected to return to the Raiders' lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, two weeks after suffering a broken bone in his back.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio confirmed Carr's return on Monday, echoing comments he made following the Raiders' 30-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens a day earlier.

Carr was limited in practice much of last week. He got sacked by Denver defensive lineman Shelby Harris and took a knee to the lower back from defensive end Adam Gotsis during the same play on Oct. 1. There had been some speculation that Carr might play against the Ravens but Del Rio opted to keep the 2014 second-round draft pick inactive against Baltimore.

© 2017 Associated Press