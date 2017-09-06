Raiders' Del Rio brushes aside Janikowski question

Sebastian Janikowski #11 of the Oakland Raiders reacts after missing a 52-yard field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 16, 2016. (PHOTO: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - Oakland coach Jack Del Rio brushed aside a question regarding rumors that the Raiders had given Sebastian Janikowski an ultimatum to take a pay cut and said concerns over the kicker's health are what prompted the team to hold tryouts this week.

The 39-year-old Janikowski is 10th on the NFL's all-time scoring list and holds nearly every kicking record in Raiders franchise history, although his numbers have dipped over the past two seasons.

A surprise first-round draft pick in 2000 when he was the 17th player selected overall, Janikowski is also entering the final year of a four-year, $15.1 million deal and is slated to earn $4.05 million in base salary this season.

Janikowski was at practice Wednesday but did not attempt any kicking during the 30-minute access period.

© 2017 Associated Press