Raiders fire coach Jack Del Rio after 6-10 season

Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Oakland Coliseum. (PHOTO: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio has been fired after a disappointing season.

Del Rio said owner Mark Davis told him after the team's season-ending 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday that he would not be retained as coach in Oakland. Del Rio had signed a four-year contract extension last February after Oakland ended a 13-year playoff drought with a 12-win season last year.

The Raiders followed that up with one of the most disappointing seasons in the NFL. Oakland went 6-10 for the second biggest one-season drops in wins in franchise history.

