Raiders Pro Bowl LT Donald Penn ends holdout

KXTV 4:33 PM. PDT August 23, 2017

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn has ended his holdout with the Oakland Raiders.
 
Penn reported for practice on Wednesday, ending his 26-day holdout. Penn was looking for an improved contract but general manager Reggie McKenzie said earlier in training camp that he would not negotiate a new deal with Penn until he arrived at camp.
 
The Raiders could have fined Penn $40,000 for each day of camp he missed but the team is not expected to do that.
 
Penn is entering the final year of an $11.9 million, two-year contract. He is scheduled to earn $5.8 million in base salary this season with another $1.3 million in incentives and bonuses.

