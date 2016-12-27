Raiders QB Derek Carr to miss 6-8 weeks after surgery

Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders is attended to by medical staff after injuring his right leg during their NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on December 24, 2016 in Oakland, California. (PHOTO: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has undergone surgery to repair his broken right leg suffered in Sunday's victory. Initial estimates are he will miss six to eight weeks, which will cause him to miss the entire postseason.

The Raiders will start Matt McGloin as they face the Broncos on Sunday with a chance to wrap up the AFC West and a first-round bye.

