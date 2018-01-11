Raiders to play home game in London against Seahawks

The Oakland Raiders will play a "home" game against the Seattle Seahawks in London on Oct. 14, 2018, the NFL UK announced Thursday.
The NFL’s International Series consists of games played both in London and Mexico City. This year will feature three games in the UK at three separate stadiums: Wembley, Twickenham and Tottenham Hotspur.
The Seahawks vs. Raiders matchup will be the NFL’s debut game played at the new Tottenham Hotspur venue.
The other two scheduled contests consist of the Eagles at Jaguars and the Titans at. Chargers.
The Raiders are only going to be in Oakland a couple more years before moving to Las Vegas. According to the Tribune, NFL rules state teams in temporary home stadiums are required to play international games.
