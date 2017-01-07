Texans tame Cook, end Raiders season in AFC wild-card

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) scores a touchdown during the first half in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium. PHOTO: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Texans have advanced to the AFC divisional playoffs by throttling Connor Cook and the Oakland Raiders.

Houston's defense allowed just 203 net yards, recorded three sacks and intercepted Cook three times in a 27-14 win over the Raiders. Jadaveon Clowney set the tone by picking off Cook on Oakland's second possession to set up Lamar Miller's four-yard touchdown run. A.J. Bouye and Corey Moore also intercepted the Raiders' quarterback, while Whitney Mercilus had two sacks.

Cook was 18 of 45 passing for 161 yards and a touchdown in becoming the first player to make his initial NFL start in a postseason game. He hit Andre Holmes for an eight-yard TD in the fourth quarter, but it came after the Texans built a 27-7 lead.

Cook was pressed into service following injuries to Derek Carr and Matt McGloin.

Brock Osweiler ran for a score and threw for another while passing for 168 yards in his return to Houston's starting lineup. Miller had 73 yards on 31 carries in helping the Texans control the ball for 33 ½ minutes.

Houston will take on New England next weekend unless Miami beats Pittsburgh on Sunday. Otherwise, the Texans will head to Kansas City.

The game caps a disappointing finish to the season for the Raiders, who were in line to claim the AFC West title and a first-round bye in the playoffs until they lost to the Broncos last weekend.

The other NFL playoff game of the day has begun as Seattle hosts Detroit. The stats favor the Seahawks, who have won their last nine home playoff games and face a Lions team that ended the regular season on a three-game losing streak to lose the NFC North title.

