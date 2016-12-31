49ers expected to fire head coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke

(Photo: Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are making some big changes in 2017.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted out the 49ers are expected to relieve head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke as early as Sunday.

San Francisco is expected to make sweeping changes, dismissing both HC Chip Kelly and GM Trent Baalke, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

In his one and only season in the Bay, Kelly has managed just two wins, and Baalke's frigid relationship with Jim Harbaugh led Harbaugh to leave the team.

Levi stadium has been half empty nearly the entire season, and 49er's owner Jed York apparently thinks it's time to make some changes.

