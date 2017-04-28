Ahkello Witherspoon drafted by 49ers, invites ABC10 inside his home

Colorado cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon takes ABC10 inside his Sacramento home during his draft day party, and talks about heading to the San Francisco 49ers, after hearing his name called in Friday's third round of the NFL draft.

KXTV 2:34 AM. PDT April 29, 2017

