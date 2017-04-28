Ahkello Witherspoon drafted by 49ers, invites ABC10 inside his home
Colorado cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon takes ABC10 inside his Sacramento home during his draft day party, and talks about heading to the San Francisco 49ers, after hearing his name called in Friday's third round of the NFL draft.
KXTV 2:34 AM. PDT April 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
20-year-old missing after over a month, father searching for answers
-
Suspect in Highlands High School homicide makes first court appearance
-
Stockton hoarding incident found over 100 dogs and cats
-
Sacramento's Ahkello Witherspoon ready for NFL stardom
-
Frustration and confusion over the gas tax bill being passed
-
Music therapy lifting spirits at hospital in Stockton
-
Piano crosswalk now in Modesto
-
Disneyland goers get big surprise on 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride
-
California is step closer towards adopting universal healthcare system
-
Woodland community to throw surprise party for little boy
More Stories
-
Father of missing Yuba College Student: 'We're not…Apr 28, 2017, 11:57 p.m.
-
Friends hail woman, 86, killed trying to stop attack as heroApr 29, 2017, 12:24 p.m.
-
Juvenile arrested in El Dorado County HomicideApr 29, 2017, 9:48 a.m.